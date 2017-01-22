Baylor adds six football commits within hours

Another weekend of official visits and another huge weekend for new Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

The Bears got six commitments Sunday to increase their class to 20 commits.

The group includes outside linebacker Bryson Jackson from Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas), who flipped from his Dec. 13 commitment to Minnesota. Jackson was offered last week and that led to an official visit.

Jackson, who is 6-2 and 195 pounds, recorded 60 tackles and seven sacks last season.

Tight end/defensive end Rob Saulin, who at one point was committed to Ruhle at Temple, followed him to Baylor after a weekend visit. Saulin, from Pennsville (N.J.). Memorial, had 84 tackles and two sacks on defense and 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense last season. Before he committed to Temple, he was briefly a UConn commit as well.

Baylor also landed a commitment from Alabama two-way lineman Khalil Keith, according to multiple reports. Keith, from Winterboro (Alpine, Ala.) is 6-5 and nearly 300 pounds and is expected to play offensive line in college. He is ranked as the No. 53 offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

He has drawn late attention from schools in the SEC, including Ole Miss, and Big 12, leading to his visit to Baylor.

Allen (Texas) defensive lineman Cole Maxwell also committed to Baylor, a day after he was offered. Maxwell is 6-5 and 250 and was planning to play baseball at New Mexico.

Instead, Baylor was his first football offer and he accepted.

The fifth commit of the day is Carroll (Southlake, Texas) offensive tackle Henry Klinge, who is 6-5 and 293. He also is a player who saw later interest from SEC and Big 12 schools.

Looks like I've been throwing up the Sic'Em sign for a while now… All in #SicEmSquad17 #BU21 pic.twitter.com/XysKPn3IWi — Henry Klinge III (@HENRYKLINGE3RD) January 22, 2017

As nightfall came, Baylor added Gavin Holmes, a 5-11 wide receiver from Northwest (Justin, Texas).

Holmes is listed with 83 receptions for 1,549 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall. He also scored twice on kickoff returns.

He was originally a Duke commit and then flipped to Iowa before reopening his commitment in the fall and then selecting Baylor over Arizona State, Nebraska and Notre Dame among others.