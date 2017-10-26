USA Today Sports

Baylor commit Isaac Power celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

Photo: AAG

U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Ponderosa (Colo.) punter Isaac Power received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Power, one of the top punters in the country, committed to Baylor back on October 11th, according to 247Sports.

Isaac Power presented his parents, Craig and Linda, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: AAG)

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

