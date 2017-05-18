Baylor lands commitment from 4-star RB Stanley Hackett hours after latest Title IX rape investigation announced

Wednesday was a particularly polarizing day for the Baylor football program. On one hand, the Bears were again dragged in to a nasty Title IX investigation, with reports claiming that a Baylor volleyball player was brutally gang raped by four football players after she was drugged at a party.

Hours later, the Bears received a commitment from Stanley Hackett, a four-star running back from Sam Rayburn High in Pasadena, Texas, the hometown of Adrian Peterson.

I am very proud and blessed to announce that I am committing to Baylor University 🐻 @#wacover18 #BFast🐻🚦💨 pic.twitter.com/B0EXDquIRG — Stanley (@OfficialSH6) May 18, 2017

The two events are not necessarily connected, except for the fact that the latest reported Title IX violation confirms that Baylor hosted a football program with serious, serious problems that it subsequently went to extreme efforts to cover up.

Critically, there’s no indication that the school has any plans to introduce additional unilateral penalties related to the ever-ballooning scandals that have plagued the football program for more than a year. In that sense, Hackett’s commitment is directly related to the latest developments and Baylor’s reaction to it.

In that sense, Baylor and its officials have a very strong incentive not to self-penalize the program for past indiscretions. Baylor football is a huge source of public recognition and pride for the Baptist school, and sell out crowds for Bears game at the school’s new football stadium are money spinners.

Now, they’ll apparently host Hackett, one of the top-20 running back prospects in the Class of 2018. Whether that should even be an option or not is in the eye of the beholder.