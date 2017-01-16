Baylor lands pair of Dallas-area line prospects as part of four commits in Rhule's first big weekend

When new Baylor coach Matt Rhule hired David Wetzel, the former head football coach for San Antonio Reagan, the sentiment was that the move was inspired by a need to connect with top Texas prospects in the state’s biggest cities. The Bears have steadily added recruits since, and Sunday provided a pair of new Bears as evidence that the plan is working out exactly as expected.

Wetzel ran point and helped Baylor land two Dallas-area offensive line commits on Sunday alone; DeSoto star offensive lineman Xavier Newman and Frisco Independence guard Jason Moore both chose Baylor ahead of scholarships from other major programs, both in state and out.

For his part, Newman is an Under Armour All-American who was previously committed to both Texas and Colorado.

In addition to Newman and Moore, Eleasah Anderson, an offensive lineman from Alief Taylor High, and Trestan Ebner, a wide receiver and safety from Henderson, also agreed to join the Bears. All four new recruits are three-star prospects.

The addition of Newman, Moore, Anderson and Ebner push Baylor’s Class of 2017 to 12 members, a far cry from the single commitment the Bears held before Rhule joined up. That’s a massive improvement, and may just be enough to keep the Bears competitive in 2017.

“Great opportunity to build something special,” Moore told 247 Sports. “They made sure to emphasize academics on my visit by bringing me in three hours early before everybody to tour the science building and speak with the biology head. And it’s close to home, I would’ve never dreamed of having this opportunity.”

If nothing else, it proves that Baylor is back in the mix, which should ensure the Bears are fighting for the Big XII again in the year ahead.