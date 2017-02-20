Baylor picks up first commits of 2018 recruiting class

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

After becoming a major storyline in recruiting on National Signing Day, the Baylor Bears are back to work in building their 2018 class. Head coach Matt Rhule now has his first commits for that class, coming from Cedar Hill wide receiver Joshua Fleeks and Southlake Carroll offensive lineman Jackson Kimble. Both players announced their commitments on Saturday.

Fleeks will have a familiar face to talk to on the Baylor sideline in 2018. New Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire is his former high school head coach. McGuire was hired in the offseason by Rhule.

The rising senior was a key part of the Longhorns offense in 2016 (53 catches, 663 yards, 8 touchdowns) and is slated to take on an even bigger role next year as the team’s leading returning receiver.

Easiest decision i've ever made, it's been over a decade in the making… #Wacover18 #Sicem 💛💚🐻 pic.twitter.com/zEh4PvDidZ — Jackson Kimble (@KimbleJackson) February 19, 2017

Jackson Kimble was a first team all-district selection for Southlake Carroll in 2016. He picked the Bears over Bowling Green and Texas Tech.

With his commitment, Kimble becomes the third Southlake Carroll offensive lineman to commit to Baylor. His teammates Henry Klinge and Ryan Miller both signed with the Bears as part of the 2017 class.

