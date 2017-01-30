Baylor signee Alexis Morris proud to rep Texas at McDonald's All American Game

Five of the 12 players on the West roster in the McDonald’s All American Game for girls basketball are from Texas. And point guard Alexis Morris knows why.

“We play Texas ball,” said Morris, a Baylor signee from Legacy Christian in Beaumont. “A lot of players aren’t built like us. I don’t even know how to explain it. I’m not throwing shade to any other states, but Texas … we’re just a different breed.”

Morris received her honorary jersey when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school Monday. The McDonald’s game is March 29 in Chicago.

“I’m still taking everything in,” she said after the ceremony “I’m thanking God for this opportunity he blessed me with. I’m thanking the McDonald’s All American committee for thinking highly of me and choosing me to play in this elite game.

“At a very young age, I knew for a fact that I wanted to play in the Olympics and the McDonald’s All American Game and it’s a dream come true.”

Her Texas roots led her to decommit from UCLA in August and opt to play closer to home at Baylor.

“When I was in eighth grade, Baylor made it well known that I was wanted there and I would be needed” Morris said. “They have one of the top academic schools. Coach (Kim) Mulkey is one of best coaches in college. I always wanted to play for her. She always told me, ‘I played the point guard position so who could teach it better than me?’

“I love to compete and I want to be able to play for someone that I know I can play hard for and give my all for. I know I’ll be able to pour my heart out for coach Mulkey and she’ll do the same for me. It’s mutual feeling on both ends.”

Morris will be joined by another Baylor signee, Deauzya Richards, a 6-1 guard from Cypress Ranch (Texas). Her AAU teammate Chennedy Carter from Timberview (Arlington) is also on the West roster.

Morris is ranked No. 18 overall in the Class of 2017 and as the No. 6 point guard. As a junior, she averaged 25 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists for a team that reached the 3A TAPPS state final. She has upped her average to 31 points per game and is posting 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

And she had quite a day in November when she scored a 103 points in two games on the same day at Hardin-Jefferson’s Toast of the Coast tournament. She had 54 points in the semifinal and 49 in the final (with 44 points coming over the final three quarters).