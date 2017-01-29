Baylor surge continues with in-state offensive lineman Ryan Miller

When Matt Rhule took over as Baylor coach, the Bears had one commit: Stafford (Texas) defensive back Jalen Pitre.

In the month since, beginning on Dec. 28, Baylor has added 21 prospects and is now in the low 30s in te rankings for the nation’s top recruiting classes. The group has two four-stars, 18 three stars and two two-stars, according to Rivals.

The latest addition came Sunday with Southlake (Texas) Carroll offensive lineman Ryan Miller, who previously intended to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

Miller joins his Southlake teammate and offensive line mate Henry Klinge, who committed last weekend.

Baylor now has five offensive linemen in its class.