Beacon's Davis putting together strong season, 'couldn't be better'

BEACON – His face beat red and his body dripping with sweat, Kyle Davis had his hand raised in victory on Saturday.

The 195-pound Beacon High School wrestler walked off the mat having just won another match. He defeated Saugerties’ Jimmy Ball at host Beacon’s annual Bulldog Invitational, improving his record to 27-2. this year.

As the wins have kept piling up, Davis’ self-assurance has grown. He is setting his sights on a Section 1 title after placing fifth a season ago. In fact, his hopes are as high as a win at the New York State tournament, which will be held at the Times Union Center in Albany Feb. 24-25.

He couldn’t recall a point in his career when he’s been on a roll this fantastic.

“My confidence is off the roof right now. It feels good to finally do good, my senior year,” he said. “It couldn’t be better. I’ve never really done this good — not even close — so it feels really good. My goals are to win a section title, win a state title.”

He’s positioned himself on the right path.

Davis pinned Ball in 4:48 at the Bulldog Invitational and went on to be named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.

On Jan. 13, he wrestled his way into the quarterfinals of the Eastern States Classic at SUNY Sullivan in Loch Sheldrake: a notoriously difficult tournament that featured wrestlers from five states.

When it was over the next day, Davis placed fifth. The top eight finishers in each weight class earned medals, and it was a feat Davis hadn’t accomplished the previous two times he competed at the Eastern States Classic.

Davis said wrestling in the tournament “helped him a lot,” while his coach admired his tenacity.

“He’s been wrestling tough all year long,” Beacon coach Ron Tompkins said of Davis. “Eastern States, he had two losses there, but we made some adjustments. We’ll continue to wrestle every day.”

While Davis was fifth at the Eastern State Classic, Elijah Rodriguez of Long Beach defeated Tanner Zagarino of Mattituck to win the 195 title. In a stroke of irony, Davis had defeated Zagarino, 9-4, 17 days earlier in the Mid-Hudson Invitational at Arlington.

“I feel I’m in the mix with those guys,” Davis added. “So I feel good about my goals.”

Davis can perhaps gain another win on Tuesday, when the Bulldogs host Hendrick Hudson. Beacon then visits John Jay-Cross River on Wednesday.

And, as the season’s stretch run hits, Tompkins is instructing his grappler to take it step by step.

“We just told him take it one goal at a time. Win divisionals, get to sectionals, win sectionals and when we get to the state tournament we’ll start working; looking at the competition and knowing what we have to do,” Tompkins said. “He’s taking it one tournament at a time.”

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports