Bear Bryant's great-grandson Paul Tyson, a 2019 QB, starting to get attention from Alabama

To say that it’s expected that Paul Tyson, a class of 2019 quarterback and great-grandson of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant, would be an understatement.

But Tyson isn’t getting looks from the Crimson Tide—and others—due purely to nepotism.

The Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) QB has great size at 6-4, 210, and he’s also gained interest from the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame, and others.

Still, it seems like it would be tough to get him out of Alabama.

“That’d just be an honor,” Tyson told 247Sports about getting an offer from the Crimson Tide. “They’ve always been a good team. That’d be amazing especially with my great-grandfather there. That’d be something special.”

According to 247Sports, Tyson plans to visit Clemson this weekend and he recently attended Alabama’s junior day.