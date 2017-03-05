Beaver Dam overpowers Seymour in sectionals

NEENAH – Undefeated teams don’t always play to their records during the prep basketball postseason.

Leave it to the Beavers to show otherwise.

A tall, multi-talented Beaver Dam team had too much firepower for the Seymour Thunder on Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division 2 girls’ basketball sectional championship at the Ron Einerson Fieldhouse.

The Golden Beavers seized control of a tight game midway through the first half and advanced to the state tournament in Ashwaubenon with a comfortable 66-49 win.

Beaver Dam (26-0) will play Monroe (21-3) on Friday afternoon at the Resch Center in a 3:15 p.m. Division 2 state semifinal.

The Golden Beavers, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in both the Associated Press and wissports.net state polls, are going to be tough to knock off at state. They haven’t been challenged this season — winning every one of their games by double digits — and have outscored opponents by an average of 76.2 to 43.2.

The Thunder (20-6) played a respectable game against Beaver Dam, but simply couldn’t match the Golden Beavers’ exceptional size, depth and skills.

“That team may be the best in the state,” said Seymour coach Bobby Kuchta. “They’re deep. They have 10 kids who can play and they’re flawless. They don’t make many mistakes.

“They press full-court right in your face. Against them, you really have to be on your A game in every aspect.”

Dakota Oskey (18 points) and Jenna Krause (14) gave the Thunder some offensive punch, but Seymour couldn’t match up inside with a huge Golden Beavers team that starts 6-foot-2 Afton Bartol, two 5-11 players in Tara Stauffacher and Kara Crowley, and brings 6-4 Aly Van Loo off the bench.

Stauffacher led Beaver Dam with 14 points and proved to be an inside-outside threat with a team-high four 3-pointers. Bartol chipped in with 12 points, Van Loo added 10 and senior guard Cassidy Trotter scored nine.

“They can shoot the three if you over-help in the post,” Kuchta said. “If you don’t help enough, they’ll hurt you inside. They pose some very difficult matchups. I’d rather give up challenged threes than uncontested layups.”

Seymour played with Beaver Dam early. With Krause, Oskey and Brooke Veldt sinking 3-pointers, the Thunder led 15-14 with nine minutes left in the first half.

“Seymour was definitely physical and very aggressive,” said Trotter. “They played their hearts out.”

But the Golden Beavers dominated the rest of the half. Van Loo scored six points and Trotter added five, including a 3-pointer, to spark a game-changing 16-0 run that turned the one-point deficit into a 30-15 Beaver Dam lead.

The Golden Beavers settled for 34-21 halftime lead and Seymour moved no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

“I like how our kids battled,” Kuchta said. “We were neck and neck with them for the first 10 or 12 minutes and made some plays on the offensive side. But I think we ran out of gas a little in the second half.

“The kids have nothing to be ashamed of. We had a great season and accomplished a lot. We came a long way from the beginning of the year.”

The win was especially sweet for Beaver Dam, which lost in overtime to Notre Dame in last year’s sectional final at the Einerson Fieldhouse.

“It feels amazing, especially after last year’s hard loss here,” said Trotter. “It just feels good to get redemption. In our locker room after that loss last year, our coach said, ‘Hey, we’re going to put in all the work we can during the summer and we’re going to get it done next year.’

“We did everything we could in the offseason and during the season, and here we are.”

Beaver Dam… …34 32 — 66 Seymour… …21 28 — 49

Beaver Dam: Trotter 9, Schumann 10, Crowley 6, Bartol 12, Ferron 5, Stauffacher 14, Van Loo 10. Totals 27-15-16 66. Three-pointers: Stauffacher 4, Schumann, Ferron. Fouls: 13.

Seymour: Oskey 18, VandenLangenberg 5, Krause 14, Veldt 9, Heinke 3. Totals 16 8-9 49. Three-pointers: Oskey 3, Veldt 3, Krause 2, VandenLangenberg. F: 12.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg