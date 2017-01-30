Beaverton boys basketball coach Roy Johnston about to set wins record

Basketball has always been a way of life in the Johnston household, with longtime Beaverton High School coach Roy Johnston being the patriarch.

His stops at Yale, Howell and Beaverton have put him at 728 victories in Michigan high school boys’ basketball history, which is tied for the most ever with Lofton Greene, the legendary coach at New Buffalo and River Rouge high schools. Add the 55 victories as the girls coach at Beaverton and the Michigan High School Athletic Association has Johnston at 783 total victories as a varsity coach.

“He’s a great guy,’’ said Beaverton athletic director Ryan Roberts. “To reach such a milestone in his career is something most coaches don’t get a chance to do. To endure coaching for that long is not an easy feat. It speaks to the passion and dedication he has for the sport.’’

His initial goal was modest at the start.

“My goal when I first started was to win a game,’’ said Johnston. “I had some rough years. I’ve always told my coaching friends that to be a coach you have to be nuts. There’s just a drive in you. I don’t know what it is. It’s something you have. No matter what passion you have, your passion might be writing, somebody’s passion might be golf. It’s something you live for. That’s the only way I can explain it.’’

Johnston, 74, could break the record for most boys victories Wednesday when Beaverton faces Farwell or Friday against Sanford Meridian.

“To be honest the whole number of wins thing was pretty quiet until about three weeks ago,’’ said Johnston’s son Jeff, an All-State player in 1985 who played at Michigan Tech. “With my kids coming through it really isn’t a big thing for my family; the number of wins. All of a sudden last month it has become a big deal. Obviously, his coaching has been important to us and a big part of who we are as a family.’’

The Beaverton history is littered with Johnstons.

Besides Jeff, Jennifer, the athletic director at Maple City Glen Lake, was an All-Stater and played for Northern Michigan in 1994-98. She played for her dad because the girls coach, one of Roy’s former players, had quit before the season.

“He coached the girls for five or six years,’’ said Jennifer. “He coached me my junior and senior year. It was a lot of fun. We went to every single game. It was never a question that you were going to a game. My mom (Judy) taught second grade and hauled all five of us to games every Tuesday and Friday. On top of that people would come over after the games. Mom was cooking, so it was a great way to grow up. My mom has put her heart and soul into it as well.’’

Sister Jill also played for Beaverton but not for Roy. Jody and Troy didn’t play basketball but attended games. The story goes Troy was named Troy because it rhymed with Roy.

Grandson Spencer Johnston was a two-time All-State player in 2014-15 and is at Mid-Michigan Community College. Oldest grandson Grant also played at Beaverton, and on the current roster senior Carter Johnston is the team’s best player and was All-State as a junior.

“We don’t have a lot of height this year,’’ said Carter, who stands a shade under 6-feet-3 and is the Beavers’ tallest player. “It’s really fun playing for him. He’s a really competitive guy. He does all he can to help us win and makes us work really hard. Lately, he has been saying he’s going to take it year by year, so we’ll see what he does after the season as far as retiring.’’

Beaverton, a Class C school, is 10-1 this season with its only loss coming on a last-second shot by Class A Midland Dow. The winning basket came from Trevor Davis, who played with Carter in the summer on an AAU team.

“It has been unbelievable coaching my grandsons,’’ said Roy Johnston. “It was a goal I had and I just hoped my health held up and God be willing I could do it. It has happened.’’

Judy, who has been married to Roy 53 years, has kept stats for decades and would tote all the kids to games while they were growing up.

She revealed a secret about Roy Johnston most don’t know.

“There’s a side to him that a lot of people don’t know because he’s rough and gruff on the sidelines, but he’s not like that all the time,’’ said Judy Johnston. “He has a really good side that some people don’t see.’’

At times, parents might have wondered about Roy’s tactics, but the community has embraced the Johnstons.

“Beaverton has been very good to us,’’ said Judy. “We’ve made a lot of good friends and had a lot of good teams and a lot of good players. Our life revolved around going to the games. Then the kids played and we had grandkids who played. It has been a big part of our life. Between you and me, he was probably the toughest on Spencer, but that’s unofficial. Spencer could take it.”

Said Spencer: “It was great playing for him. He made the game fun and he made us work hard.’’

Through five decades of coaching, Roy Johnston said kids haven’t really changed.

“I tell everybody this; kids are going through the same struggles and anxieties that we all went through when we were in high school,’’ said Roy. “I graduated in 1960 and in those days I didn’t even know there were drugs. I know there was alcohol. The kids have drugs around today, but basically it’s a human nature thing. We still have good kids. I usually don’t have any wayward ones. They are still respectful. I’ve grown with them, I guess.’’