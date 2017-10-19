When Bothell (Wash.) senior quarterback Jacob Sirmon leaves for college next year, he won’t have to travel far. Sirmon committed to nearby Washington as a Bothell sophomore.

He even might see a super familiar face in class when he gets to Seattle – David Sirmon, a former linebacker at Montana, is a professor of management and entrepreneurship at Washington.

“UW has always been my dream school, so as soon as I got an offer, I couldn’t picture myself anywhere else,” Sirmon said. “I live 30 minutes away, my dad is a professor there. I couldn’t picture a better place to be. The stars aligned.”

Another dream came true Thursday, as Sirmon received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“This is awesome,” Sirmon said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to be an All-American. I’m grateful to Under Armour for the opportunity. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Sirmon is a 6-5, 226-pound four-star recruit. He is ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 1 player in the state of Washington, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

Sirmon doesn’t forget who came before him and helped pave the way for him to become one of the country’s top quarterback prospects.

“One guy I’ve always looked up to is Ross Bowers at Cal,” Sirmon said. Bowers, a redshirt sophomore QB for the Golden Bears, was the quarterback who preceded Sirmon at Bothell. “I was his backup as a freshman, and he’s someone that I really respect.”

Before suiting up for the Huskies, though, Sirmon’s got a prep career to finish with a flourish. Bothell is currently 5-2 and making a climb toward the postseason.

“My focus right now is on Bothell, making my team the best we can be and help my teammates,” Sirmon said. “We want to win out the rest of the season, take it as far as we can.”

After that, he will get his chance to play with and against some of the best the country has to offer.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.