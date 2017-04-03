Belles 'reassigned' as football coach after player's arrest

Steve Belles, the head football coach at Chandler Hamilton High School, has been reassigned as head football coach and teacher at Hamilton, according to the Chandler Unified School District.

During the term of the reassignment, Belles will not be present on the Hamilton High School campus. The reassignment is indefinite in length and is not disciplinary, according to the district.

This comes less than a week after six Hamilton football players were arrested for hazing incidents during a 17-month span.

Three of the players were charged, one as an adult.

Belles led Hamilton to five big schools state championships since he took over in 2006 from John Wrenn.

Belles did not return messages.

Nathaniel William Thomas, 17, was charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday with one count of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of molestation.

The charges relate to attacks on three teammates on school property. According to materials provided by the Maricopa County Superior Court, prosecutors said Thomas used his finger to molest one teammate and attempted to do so to two others.

Thomas’ attorney, Ken Countryman, said at the teen’s initial court appearance at 2 a.m. Friday that Thomas vehemently denied the allegations and has not admitted to anything. Countryman described the high-school junior as a good student who held a job and had strong family support.

In addition to Thomas, two 16-year-old suspects also were arrested in connection with the case. They have been charged as juveniles, with counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault. Because they have been charged as juveniles, their names are not being released.

Thomas was taken into custody at the school by Chandler police with five other students earlier this week. Prosecutors continue to investigate a charge that Chandler police are seeking against a 15-year-old player believed to be involved. Two other players arrested have since been released.

Police said they were alerted by a third party in February to alleged crimes described as being part of a 17-month-long hazing incident at the school.

Police said the crimes impacted “multiple male victims” on the high school’s football team. The series of related crimes likely occurred on school grounds, located at Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, police said.

Thomas, a student at both Hamilton and Chief Hill Learning Academy, was listed as a defensive back on the 2016 Hamilton football roster but was not among regular starters.

According to police records released Friday, witnesses or the victim received threats of violence if they tried to report the crime.

Chandler police believe there is a possibility other victims may exist and have urged those with information about the case to call 480-782-4130.