DAWSONVILLE, Ga. – A Dawson County school teacher was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Forsyth County.

The Dawson County School System confirmed the death of Jed Lacey on a Facebook post.

No details on the crash have been released. A vigil for the coach was held Saturday night at Dawson County High School.

Big crowd tonight at Dawson Co HS for coach Jed Lacey. "You never doubted if he loved you," said 10th grader Maggie Wright. #NightBeat pic.twitter.com/9aQc3K98Lr — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 13, 2017

"Anything we ever needed, he was always there for us." Dawson Co HS soccer team staying strong for Coach Jed Lacey. Live @ 11. #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/UsdDEOS6n3 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 13, 2017

Dawson Co HS students are mourning the loss of beloved soccer coach & teacher Jed Lacey. https://t.co/E6OEJigPgj Story live @ 11 #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/rPf9zzBTT0 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 13, 2017

"He always called us his kids." How Dawson County HS soccer players will pay tribute to their coach, Live @ 11. Jed Lacey died in car crash. pic.twitter.com/yVMAPRuK7k — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 13, 2017

Right now: Dawson County HS remembering head soccer coach Jed Lacey. Lacey died in a car crash this AM on GA-400. @wsbtv #NightBeat pic.twitter.com/e00baYTRik — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 12, 2017

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report