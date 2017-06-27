Beloved Va. football coach killed in crash

VIENNA, Va. – The James Madison High School community is mourning the sudden loss of beloved football coach and teacher, Lenny Schultz.

Schultz was killed on the Beltway near the Mixing Bowl in Springfield, Va. Saturday afternoon. Virginia State Police (VSP) said Schultz’s brother pulled into the median so Schultz and his nephew could re-secure a boat attached to their pickup truck.

A box truck drifted into the median and hit Schultz, 52, and his nephew Albert Schultz IV, 24. Lenny Schultz passed away at a nearby hospital. VSP last updated Albert Schultz IV’s condition Saturday night. He was in in critical condition at the time.

Lenny Schultz was well liked at James Madison High School. The school said he was a varsity football coach, teacher, mentor and friend.