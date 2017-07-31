Ben Davis (Indianapolis) football star in serious condition after shooting

A Ben Davis (Indianapolis) defensive back who is the younger brother of former Ben Davis and IU football player Antonio Allen has been hospitalized after a suspected drive-by shooting.

Rondell Lee Allen, 18, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition after a late Sunday shooting on the northwest side, according to a police report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to the police report.

Upon arrival, police found Allen sitting in a Toyota sedan and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fox59 reports that Allen was sitting in the vehicle with two other teens when someone drove up and shot at them multiple times. Allen was hit in the torso and the leg. The other teens were not hurt.

The MSD of Wayne Township issued a statement about the incident Monday afternoon:

“We became aware this morning that Ben Davis High School senior Rondell Allen was the victim of a shooting at the Heather Ridge Apartments Sunday evening. We have offered support to Rondell’s family and will help law enforcement officials in any way we can as they investigate this incident.”

Additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was not available Monday afternoon. Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

According to MaxPreps.com, Allen is a senior who has played in 22 games and recorded 150 total tackles for the Ben Davis varsity football team. He has also racked up a total of 840 all purpose yards on kick returns and interception returns.