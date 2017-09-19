Ben Davis (Indianapolis) up to No. 5, IMG Academy (Fla.) remains atop Super 25 Computer football rankings

Ben Davis (Indianapolis) continued its climb up the rankings, rising two spots to No. 5 in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

The Giants throttled Warren Central (Indianapolis) last week.

The top four spots in the rankings remained the same, led by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), the No. 1 team in the expert rankings, is No. 2, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), and Ben Davis.

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) fell a spot to No. 6 and is followed by Corona (Centennial, Calif.), Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Miami Central, and St. Ignatius (Cleveland).

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) starts the second 10, followed by St. Louis (Honolulu), which jumped five spots to No. 12. Trinity (Louisville) fell four spots to No. 13, and the Shamrocks are a spot ahead of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), which rose six spots after beating De La Salle (Concord, Calif.).

Dowling (West Des Moines, Iowa) jumped four spots to No. 19. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) is the rankings’ biggest riser, moving up 17 spots to No. 25.