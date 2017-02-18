Ben Davis shoots lights-out in rout of Cathedral

INDIANAPOLIS – p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px ‘Helvetica Neue’}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

There are good nights, and then there’s what Ben Davis did on its home floor against Cathedral on Friday night.

The Giants shot 81 percent in the first half, including 13-of-14 from two-point range, in bursting out to a 30-point halftime lead. They didn’t cool down a bit in the second half, in rolling to a 91-37 victory.

“We have some guys who can shoot it real well, and it was a perfect storm for us,” said Ben Davis coach Mark James, whose squad won its sixth-straight game.

In a team performance that’ll fill the Giants’ season highlight reel, Jalen Newsom led Ben Davis with 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, including five 3-pointers.

“I’m not surprised we did it. We just came out ready to play,” Newsom said. “We can do a lot of great things if we play as a team.”

Fellow seniors Datrion Harper, Josh Brewer, R.J. Turner and Kyle Finch had a combined 30 points, while junior Aaron Henry added 18 and sophomore Jalen Windham had 15.

“All five seniors contribute to our team,” James said. “We go eight or nine deep. Hopefully we can stay healthy for the tournament and make a little run.”

After seven victories in eight games, Cathedral has dropped three in a row.

“We could do no right, and they could do no wrong,” Cathedral coach Jason Delaney said.

Brewer and Henry both had six points in the first quarter, as Ben Davis (15-5) jumped out to an 18-1 lead. While Ben Davis shot 9-of-11 from the field for the period, Cathedral (13-8) managed just 2-of-15, as the Giants led by 16 going to the second.

Things didn’t go any better for Cathedral. After scoring their first basket six minutes into the game, the Irish didn’t get one in the second quarter until 80 seconds remained in the half. Meanwhile, Ben Davis’ precision passing and shooting from all over pushed the Giants to a 41-11 advantage at the break.

Jarron Coleman had 12 points for Cathedral in the third, but Ben Davis still outscored the Irish by 11, as Newsom ripped four 3s.

With a mix of dunks, close makes and long-range swishes, the Giants tallied another 25 points in the fourth as they emptied the bench.

“It was unreal. Unreal,” Newsom said.

Coleman led Cathedral with 22 points. No other Irish player had more than three.

“I’ve said for a long time that Mark James is the best high school coach in Indiana. He gets the most out of his players,” Delaney said. “They drilled us from the beginning and beat us in every aspect you can imagine.”

BEN DAVIS 91, CATHEDRAL 37



Cathedral 6 5 14 12 — 37

Ben Davis 22 19 25 25 — 91

Cathedral (13-8) — Franklin 0 0-0 0, Landers 1 0-1 2, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 1-1 1, Hensley 1 0-0 3, Coleman 8 6-8 22, Ball 1 0-0 3, Welch 0 1-2 1, Myers 1 0-0 3, Kendrick 0 0-0 0, Montefalco 0 0-0 0, Goggans 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-12 37.

Ben Davis (15-5) — Harper 4 2-2 10, Maul 1 0-0 3, Brewer 4 0-0 8, Windham 4 4-4 15, Newsom 7 0-0 19, Turner 3 0-0 7, Conway 0 0-0 0, Henry 7 3-3 18, Finch 2 1-4 5, Jones 2 0-0 4, Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 10-13 91.

3-point goals: Cathedral 3 (Hensley, Ball, Myers), Ben Davis 11 (Newsom 5, Windham 3, Maul, Turner, Henry)