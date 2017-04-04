Ben Davis teacher faces child seduction charges

A Ben Davis High School teacher and former golf coach was arrested this weekend following reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Robert Chin, 40, was arrested Sunday after officers served a search warrant at his home, police said. He was later booked on one preliminary charge of child seduction, according to online jail records.

A police incident report indicates the female involved was 18-years-old.

Chin was the head coach of the Ben Davis boys’ golf team and was an assistant coach for the girls’ team, according to his bio on the team’s website.

MSD Wayne Township chief communications officer Mary Lang said Monday night that Chin was no longer a coach at the school.

He was also listed as being a language arts teacher on the school’s website.

The district released the following statement regarding the arrest:

We were made aware that on Sunday, April 2, a Ben Davis High School teacher was arrested based on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. We have begun the statutory process for cancellation of this teacher’s contract. We are in full cooperation with IMPD on this investigation.

