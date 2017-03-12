Ben Davis wins regional title over Connersville

shares
Ben Davis High School senior Datrion Harper (10) drives the ball toward the basket and around the defense of Connersville High School junior Garrett Silcott (12) during the second half of an IHSAA Boys Basketball Regional championship game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Southport High School. Ben Davis won, 44-21.
Connersville High School senior Grant Smith (40), right, and senior Beau Isaacs (52) show their gratitude for their fans as they walk off the court following their loss to Ben Davis High School in an IHSAA Boys Basketball Regional championship game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Southport High School. Ben Davis won, 44-21.
