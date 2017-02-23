Benton's Hunter dislocates knee; awaits MRI

Ashley Hunter’s day got off to a good start Tuesday, but it didn’t end up so well.

The first day of her junior season for the Benton softball standout included a game at Byrd on the artificial turf. It ended in the emergency room at CHRISTUS Highland with a messed up knee.

In the second inning of the non-district contest, Hunter reached first when she beat the throw to first on a one-hopper to the Lady Jackets’ shortstop. She advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on a sacrifice bunt.

She headed for home on a passed ball and began her slide for the plate feet first.

But Hunter’s cleats caught in the turf sending her body one way and her leg another. Several folks who witnessed the result described it as pretty “nasty.”

“As soon as I hit the ground, I was in instant pain,” Hunter told The Times. “But I’d like to thank the Shreveport Fire Department for all they did for me.”

She lay on the ground, she said, for about 30 minutes awaiting an ambulance, but was constantly in touch with her teammates, who encouraged her and told her everything would be alright.

“Brittany Ulmer was very emotional, but she came up and prayed over me,” Hunter said. “All my teammates were very supportive.”

Benton’s Ulmer checks off her bucket list

Doctors at the hospital performed X-rays of the knee and determined there were no broken bones, but it was dislocated — so they popped it back in place. The swelling was too much for an MRI to see if there was ligament damage, so the Hunters are awaiting that.

While she was in the hospital, Hunter was visited by coach Michelle Owens, along with fellow Lady Tigers Taylor Jones and Mackenzie Chaffin.

There isn’t much more that can be done until the swelling subsides and an MRI is performed.

“The doctors said I might be able to come back in about three weeks, depending on how hard I work in rehab – and that’s just if it’s only the knee cap that’s messed up,”

North DeSoto, Airline host softball event

North DeSoto and Airline are hosting a softball tournament this weekend at both the Lady Griffins’ and Lady Vikings’ fields featuring 22 games over two days.

Friday varsity games at NDHS include Minden vs. St. Frederick (3 p.m.), St. Frederick vs. Byrd (5 p.m.) and Minden vs. Parkway (7 p.m.). Friday at Airline are Benton vs. North Webster (5 p.m.) and Airline vs. N. Webster (7 p.m.).

Saturday games will run every two hours beginning at 9 a.m. with the final game at 7 p.m. At North DeSoto: University-Alexandria vs. Stanley; N. Webster vs. Byrd; Peabody vs. Minden; Peabody vs. Byrd; NDHS vs. UA; and NDHS vs. Florien.

At Airline: Minden JV vs. Benton JV; Benton vs. Parkway; Florien vs. Airline; Parkway vs. St. Frederick; Airline vs. Benton; Airline JV vs. Minden JV.

Calvary’s Norwood headed to ETBU

Cavalier senior Evan Norwood recently inked papers with East Texas Baptist that will allow him to continue his football career at the Division III level.

Norwood was a senior wide receiver for the Cavs last season.

“This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” Norwood said in an email to The Times.

