Benton-Shreve soccerBoys high school soocer

Strong play on the back end and some timely goals from two key offensive threats allowed Captain Shreve to top Benton 2-0 Tuesday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Luke LeMere and Ahmad Ali each scored in the first half for the Gators (11-4-3, 3-0 in district).

“Everything went well for us tonight,” coach Brett Barker said. “We kept it simple and looked to win all of the 50-50 balls. Plus, we were smart defending.”

Barker said Josh Valdez “did a great job in the open field” and his back four defenders of Joseph Lattier, Parker Smith, Gage Simpson and Talon Young helped keep the Tiger scorers at bay.

“Both Luke and Ahmad played well and I thought we stuck to the game plan,” Barker said.

