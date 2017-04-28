USA Today Sports

Arkansas pitcher throws perfect game with 19 strikeouts

Bentonville (Ark.) is ranked No. 9 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25 and is 23-1.

A lot of that success can be attributed to pitcher Maddy Prough, who added another entry on her list of successes with a perfect game Thursday with a school-record 19 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory against Rogers.

The previous school record was 18 by Faith Lund and her personal best was 16.

The other two outs were recorded on a pop-out to third and a line drive up the middle caught by the second baseman.

Bentonville’s lone run came in the fifth inning as Megan Crownover drove in a runner from first.

