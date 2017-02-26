Beresford/Alcester-Hudson dethrones Canton for first-ever state wrestling title

The communities of Beresford and Alcester Hudson co-oped in wrestling at the start of the 2016-17 season. Neither school had ever won a team state championship in the sport, but as a co-op, they wrestled their way to the championship by outlasting the rest of the Class B field Saturday at the Pentagon. BAH won the title with 150 points, 16 more than second place Canton.

Entering Saturday’s matches, defending champion Canton held the top spot with a 69-64 team lead over BAH. But BAH had a solid outing during the 3rd through 7th place matches and found themselves holding a six-point lead at 132-126 entering the championship round.

CLASS A: Pierre prevails again in Class A

Both Canton and BAH each placed four wrestlers in the championship round. In a unique format where the fans determined the format for the championship lineup, Canton’s Payton Smith was the first on the board for the C-Hawks when he won a 5-1 decision over Braydon Peterson of Lemmon/McIntosh. Smith didn’t score until late in the second quarter, but he dominated after taking a 2-1 lead with 31 seconds remaining in the second period.

“I was really trying to feel him out just so I could know what moves to work later in the match,” Smith said of his late-match surge. He also scored a takedown with 26 seconds remaining in the third period for the comfortable 5-1 lead. “After that take down, I knew I probably had it. This is pretty big. It took a lot of work but it definitely played out.”

Smith’s victory cut the BAH lead to 132-130. But BAH hadn’t yet taken to the mat in the championship round, and they were poised to make a run at the state title. Canton never got closer than two points the rest of the way.

“I’m literally going to start balling. I knew this was possible, but to actually win it is unbelievable. It’s so hard to do,” Beresford/Alcester-Hudson coach Tyler Sorenson said. “We believed all year that our horses were better, but I’m going to tell, the fight that Canton gave was incredible. They pushed us to the brink the entire time. It took us to have four state champs to win it. They just kept pushing us and pushing us.”

#SDWRESTLING17: Day 2 results

BAH’s championship round was a sweep, highlighted by Dakota Galt, who won his fourth straight state title and finished the season at 27-0. It was a goal he had ever since his freshman year at Beresford. Kellyn March at 106 pounds, Ty Haneke at 170 pounds and Nick Casperson at 182 pounds also picked up state titles for BAH.

“It just feels awesome. I worked so hard for all of this. It’s everything I’ve ever worked for since I was a little kid,” Galt said. “It was a goal to become a four-time state champion. It happened, and I’m just so happy right now.”

Although he didn’t reach the championship round, BAH’s Trent Rus at 285 pounds had an inspirational day as the senior battled back from two ACL injuries early in his high school career. He lost a 3-1 decision in the semi-finals to Austin Moore of Kimball/White Lake/Plattes-Geddes, but rallied for a third place finish with an important pin over Colten Nelson of Burke/Gregory with 36 remaining in the third period. The late pin in the opening session helped give BAH the six-point team lead heading into the championship round.

“This is great. I would have like to have come out with a state championship, but this is great,” Rus said. “I really helped the team with that pin.”

Rus wasn’t sure he’d ever wrestle again after tearing his ACL his sophomore year, first in wrestling and then on the third day of football practice. This year was his first time on the mat in two years.

“It kind of scared me and I didn’t think I’d step foot on the mat again,” Rus said. “But I knew I was good at the sport and wanted to get out there again. It’s more of a mental thing compared to any pain that I dealt with. If you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

Clearly the third place win was an emotional one for Rus, and the Beresford community. Immediately following the match, he turned the section of Beresford fans donned in purple and pointed to them. The section roared, and then Rus made a direct leap into the arms of Sorenson and assistant coach Skyler Eriksen.

“The entire community knew what I went through over the last two years,” Rus said. “They’ve been nothing but supportive this year. I don’t know if I could have done it without them. That whole thing (jumping into the coaches’ arms) was spur of the moment. I had to win my match first before I thought of any of that stuff.”