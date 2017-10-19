Berkeley Prep's Nicholas Petit-Frère gets his Under Armour jersey

Berkeley Prep (Tampa) offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frère hasn’t made any official college visits. For now, he’s enjoying his senior season and all the perks that go with it.

The American Family Insurance Selection Tour came to Petit-Frère’s school Tuesday morning and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

“It’s just a great game, there are a lot of great athletes that play in it,” Frere said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to go and showcase Berkeley and my teammates.”

Petit-Frère is ranked No. 2 at his position and No. 16 overall in the ESPN 300. He began playing football in middle school. When he first started out, he played up in his age division but still had to lose weight to be allowed to play. These days, at 6-4 and 260 pounds, he’s being told to gain weight for college.

“I make sure I eat right, getting all the food groups, but it’s mostly about working out,” Petit-Frère said. “We have coach (Garrett) Rivas here and he’s been our strength coach and he has been helping me out a lot and makes sure I work out and put on the right weight.”

Petit-Frère has made unofficial visits to Florida, North Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame and Auburn. He has the grades and ability to pretty much go anywhere and he’s still trying to figure out where he will make official visits the next few months.

“I’m very humbled and grateful to have a lot of schools recruit me and contact me,” Petit-Frère said. “We’re still in the deciding process of where I’m going to go so we’re still talking about stuff with coach (Berkeley Prep coach Dominick) Ciao and my mom.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.