Becky Berth went 3-for-4 with a double and seven RBI, and also tossed a no-hitter, as the Oconto softball team rolled past Sevastopol 17-0 on Monday.

Hannah Wusterbarth hit two triples and knocked in a pair of runs, while Jasey Jicha, Morgan Durand and Allyson Nerenhausen also had two hits a piece for Oconto, which scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to pull away. Berth struck out seven in the five-inning game.