Which is the best boys basketball program of the decade so far?

With the end to the 2016-17 boys basketball season, USA TODAY High School Sports has named its seventh national champion of the decade.

So which has been the best program in the last seven seasons? We thought we’d find out by taking the final Super 25 rankings for the seasons that ended in 2011 through 2017 to provide a snapshot.

During that time, roughly 120 teams have finished in the final Super 25 in any year. Only three programs have appeared in all seven: Montverde Academy (Fla.), Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

The chart below shows you where each team was ranked in each year and provides an average of each’s position. Teams that ended the season without a ranking were awarded a 26.

That gives Montverde the narrow edge over Findlay with its three consecutive Super 25 titles. (As an aside, each also was ranked in 2010. Add in 2010 and Findlay has the better composite ranking.)

Teams had to be ranked in at least three years to qualify. Note that La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) and St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.) were ranked in only three years, but were in the top 5 in each of those years.