boys basketball

Which is the best boys basketball program of the decade so far?

Montverde Academy’s Ben Simmons (left) led the school to three consecutive Super 25 titles (Photo: David Butler, USA TODAY Sports)

With the end to the 2016-17 boys basketball season, USA TODAY High School Sports has named its seventh national champion of the decade.

So which has been the best program in the last seven seasons? We thought we’d find out by taking the final Super 25 rankings for the seasons that ended in 2011 through 2017 to provide a snapshot.

During that time, roughly 120 teams have finished in the final Super 25 in any year. Only three programs have appeared in all seven: Montverde Academy (Fla.), Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

The chart below shows you where each team was ranked in each year and provides an average of each’s position. Teams that ended the season without a ranking were awarded a 26.

That gives Montverde the narrow edge over Findlay with its three consecutive Super 25 titles. (As an aside, each also was ranked in 2010. Add in 2010 and Findlay has the better composite ranking.)

Teams had to be ranked in at least three years to qualify. Note that La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) and St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.) were ranked in only three years, but were in the top 5 in each of those years.

Rank School 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Avg.
1 Montverde 15 10 1 1 1 5 7 5.71
2 Findlay Prep 13 2 3 6 4 10 3 5.86
3 Oak Hill 4 1 23 4 2 2 8 6.29
4 Mater Dei 11 7 8 2 10 26 15 11.29
5 Huntington Prep 26 6 7 3 5 26 26 14.14
6 La Lumiere 26 26 21 5 26 3 1 15.43
7 St. Anthony 1 3 26 26 26 4 26 16.00
8 St. Benedict’s Prep 26 15 2 26 9 12 26 16.57
9 Simeon 7 5 5 26 26 26 26 17.29
10 Blanche Ely 26 20 12 6 8 26 26 17.71
11 Miller Grove 7 26 20 26 26 8 26 19.86
12 DeMatha Catholic 26 11 26 26 19 13 26 21.00
13 Bishop Gorman 26 14 15 17 26 26 26 21.43
14 Corona del Sol 26 22 26 16 14 26 26 22.29

 

