Best perks of an official visit: Atmosphere, food and fun

Three official visit weekends remain as colleges make a final push for signatures of top-rated prospects. So what are some of the top perks of a recruit’s’ official visit weekend?

The Atmosphere (In Season)

A college football season is littered with big games and rivalry match-ups that have Scout 300 prospects lined up to visit. Florida State vs. Clemson, LSU vs. Alabama and Ohio State vs. Michigan were a few this season that were top draws. The Buckeyes hosted three five-star official visitors from Texas that weekend and have since have landed two in ATH Jeffrey Okudah and OLB Baron Browning with the commitment of Marvin Wilson still pending. Those weekends can create some magical moments. Just ask Okudah who was at two of three games mentioned above as well as the double Hail Mary thriller when Tennessee knocked off Georgia.

“The experiences I’ve had during this process have created lasting memories that I’m going to treasure forever,” Okudah reported to The Players Tribune. – Greg Powers

The Atmosphere (Off-Season)

When a team like Syracuse is rolling in basketball, official visits built around a huge hoops weekend makes for an electric atmosphere. The lone chance for that this year is when the Orange host Florida State on Jan. 28, which is just days before national signing day. The Seminoles are 16-1, so it could still be a big day. But when Syracuse is ranked in the Top 10, and a big-time ACC opponent comes to town, recruits gush about the experience of having 25,000-30,000 people in the Dome watching basketball. And it gives recruits a glimpse of what a game day atmosphere could be like on the gridiron. – Brian Dohn

The Food

This may not be the reason why a top-tier prospect inks his name on a letter of intent, but when talking about perks this has to be towards the top of the list of over the top things that a recruit and his family get to experience when being hosted on a college campus. It usually starts with a load of goodies in the hotel room and that is usually highlighted by the ever popular personalized cookie cake, but it definitely does not stop there.

One Class of 2017 five-star prospect’s father spoke about a filet mignon on the campus of an SEC program that was “so tender it was like butter in your mouth”. – Greg Powers

The Fun

Official visits are supposed to be fun. It is a chance to hang out with other recruits, commits and players on the team. It’s a chance to experience college life a little bit and at the end of the day, when you add up all the perks of an official from basketball and football games to going to movies to food to whatever else it is that the recruits get to experience, the bottom line is that it is supposed to be fun. If you aren’t worn out and asleep as soon as that plane takes off to take you home, you did it wrong! – Allen Trieu

The Relationships

A common thing I hear about with official visits is getting more one-on-one time with the coaching staff, and even more than that, being able to see the academic side of the university. On unofficial visits, prospects get to see the stadium, maybe the facilities and chat with coaches for a few minutes, but not many are able to learn about where the school can take them after football. So being able to meet with professors, see what a school has to offer in different fields and being able to connect with the coaches are things I see as real perks. – Chad Simmons