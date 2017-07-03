Beth Buglione is first female head football coach in Colorado state history

Cross off another state on the U.S. map of trailblazing female football coaches.

Beth Buglione was named as the next head football coach at Nederland High School in Colorado. She takes over a program that was racked by controversy from the dismissal of Buglione’s predecessor, Aaron Jones, who spent 10 seasons on the job before being dismissed after the 2016 season.

Buglione was brought in from Oregon, having recently relocated to Colorado. She spent time as an assistant coach at Philomath High and then a brief time as the head coach at Sheridan High School, while also serving as the head coach, general manager and even owner of the Corvallis Pride, a women’s football team that eventually folded in 2009.

“I was fortunate that there was a very accepting coaching community in Oregon,” Buglione told the Boulder Daily Camera. “If you know what you’re doing, the kids are going to accept you and the other coaches are going to accept you.

“It was never my intention to put a spotlight on me and to prove that women can do the job. I was just following my passion.”

At 52, Buglione is now in a position to put her own stamp on a program while also serving as the bridge between a long tenure under one traditional head coach and the future in the program.

“She was flat out the best person for the job,” Nederland principal Carrie Yantzer told CHSAA.com. “I think we had close to 40 applicants for this position and she really just stood out with how she carried herself, how she grew the game and how she pushes it forward.”

While local backers have expressed mixed opinions about the move — perhaps due in part to lingering loyalty to Jones — Buglione said she knows she is in the crosshairs, and that she embraces that controversy.

“They wanted him to stay, and I appreciate that,” Buglione told the Daily Camera. “When we get them going in the right direction, hopefully those wounds will heal.”