Bibby emotional after Central knocks off Doss

Sitting alone in the locker room after his team’s biggest victory of the season, Central High School boys basketball coach Doug Bibby had tears in his eyes – proud of his team and proud his father, Fred, was on hand to see it.

“I don’t know how many years my dad has left,” Doug Bibby said. “So for him to come out and my players to play for me like that, that’s what is significant to me.”

Devin Firman scored 27 points and Dominique Knight added 11 points and nine rebounds as the Yellowjackets knocked off Doss 59-53 on Wednesday in the second round of the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley.

Bibby said the LIT always is special for him, as it’s one of two times a year he sees his father, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, and will celebrate his 74th birthday on Thursday.

“Every game is special to me, but it’s really special when I can look up in the stands and see my dad,” Bibby said. “That’s my motivation this week. I love my guys, but I only get two times a year to show my dad how much I love him.”

Central (9-6) ran its winning streak to four and advanced to face Valley in Friday’s 8:45 p.m. quarterfinal.

The Yellowjackets upset Doss (12-6) behind a pair of zone defenses – 2-3 and triangle-and-two – that were designed to force the Dragons to shoot from the outside.

It worked, as Doss hit just 4 of 24 3-point attempts. Stephon Franklin led the Dragons with 19 points.

“They kind of threw us off slowing the game down,” said Jaylon Hall, Doss’ top scorer who was limited to 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting. “We had zone plays … but they kind of caught us by surprise. We didn’t fight hard enough. We shot way too many jump shots.”

Central took the lead for good, 41-39, on Knight’s layup with 7:17 left in the game and led 49-42 after a Firman free throw with 2:21 remaining. Meanwhile, Doss didn’t make its first field goal of the fourth quarter until the 2:06 mark, a putback by Hall.

Franklin’s 3-pointer pulled Doss within 51-48 with 1:42 left, but that’s as close as it would get.

“I’m just so proud of them because that’s a real-deal team that we just played,” Bibby said. “They are tough to guard. It’s one of those teams you say, ‘We have to give up something because they’re that good.’ Hopefully what we give up they don’t capitalize on.”

Firman said the Yellowjackets will carry momentum into Friday’s quarterfinal after knocking off Doss, which has won two straight Sixth Region titles.

“This is what we’ve been trying to do all season, but we’re finally getting it together,” Firman said. “Everybody thought we were going to lose. We proved everybody wrong.”

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

CENTRAL 59, DOSS 53

CENTRAL (9-6) – Korey Johnson 8p, 6r; Devin Firman 27p; Derron Douglas 4p, 6r; Andy Crittenden 4p; Dominique Knight 11p, 9r; Antwan Thompson 3p; Josh Black 2p.

DOSS (12-6) – Cam Maddox 11p; Stephon Franklin 19p; Joseph Roberson 1p; Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff 3p, 6r; Jaylon Hall 11p, 7r; Terez Traynor 6p, 12r; DaRon Washington 2p.