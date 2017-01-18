Bid for college football summer signing period abandoned at NCAA convention

NASHVILLE – The NCAA Division I Council abandoned its support of a June early signing period for college football prospects during a meeting Wednesday at the NCAA convention.

After significant blowback from coaches, many of whom were firmly against such a drastic change to the recruiting calendar, the council altered its proposal, which was initially released last October as part of a comprehensive package of recruiting reforms. The NCAA is moving forward with its recommendation of a mid-December signing date in addition to the traditional February signing date.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association, a separate organization from the NCAA that actually administers the National Letter of Intent Program, will have to formally implement a new signing date at a meeting later this year. Given the collaborative process that led to Wednesday’s decision, which included months of discussion and compromise between council members, the Football Oversight Committee, the American Football Coaches Association and conference commissioners, the measure is expected to go through.

The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to adopt the entire package of proposals from the council.

“You can’t ignore the statistics and that is, we’re tracking over 70% of high school seniors are verbally committed by Oct. 1,” said Northwestern athletics director Jim Phillips, who chairs the council. “They want to get this thing over with. So you have that group, then you have another group that may want to wait. You’ve seen it in men’s basketball and it’s worked out well where you’ve had an early signing period. What the December date does is allows you that seventh semester of high school transcript, which is important.”

For more, visit USA TODAY Sports