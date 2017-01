HANCOCK, Mich. – The Bay Port boys hockey team defeated Hancock 6-3, scoring five times in the third period of a nonconference game on Friday.

Spencer Challe tallied two goals to lead the Pirates.

Austin Mikesch, Spencer Kring, Bennett DeBocuhe and Mike Messerschmidt each added a goal for Bay Port.

In net, Pirates goaltender Colton Kimps made 24 saves.