Big bats get New Albany past Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — New Albany baseball coach Chris McIntyre has been waiting for home offensive firepower. He needed to wait eight innings at Charlestown on Tuesday night.

“We’re just so young right now,” McIntyre said. “In a typical year, they (some of his players) would be playing JV. They’re getting a good opportunity. It’s a good year to be a young guy playing baseball at New Albany.”

The baby-faced Bulldogs – who sent 10 batters to the plate in the final inning – erupted for five runs and beat Charlestown 6-1.

New Albany surged ahead 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, when Steven Thom blasted a two-out home run to center field. It was the first for Thom, a sophomore.

In the top of the eighth, the first three batters reached base for New Albany – on a single by Ryan Robison, a walk to Jacob Mullins and then Thom reached on an error to load the bases.

The Bulldogs then benefited from the the sudden offensive punch as Cody Medley ripped a double to the fence in center field, scoring three runs.

“Thank God, Cody got that hit,” McIntyre said. “Once he did, we settled down and got a couple more (hits).”

New Albany (2-3) added two more runs for a little more breathing room.

Earlier in the game, Charlestown’s Brandon Love drew a walk to start the bottom of the sixth inning.

Langdon Beckort, running for Love, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Nolan Abell. Beckort then scored on a two-out single by Brendan Brainard.

Charlestown coach Ricky Romans, who also fields a young team, said the Pirates (0-4) are headed in the right direction.

“I’m really proud of my team,” Romans said. “I couldn’t be more impressed by what our guys are doing. They’re working hard. … It was a good ball game. It’s something we can continue to build off of.”

Robison (1-1), New Albany’s starter, picked up the win while throwing 113 pitches in seven innings.

McIntyre said Robison had trouble throwing his breaking balls early this season. “His curve ball was really good tonight,” McIntyre said.

Logan Charbonneau pitched the last inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

NEW ALBANY 6, CHARLESTOWN 1

NEW ALBANY 000 100 05 – 6 9 1

CHARLESTOWN 000 001 00 -1 5 3

WP – Ryan Robison (1-1) 7IP, 5H, 1R, 4K, 4BB

LP – Nolan Abell (0-1) 4IP, 5H, 5R, 3K, 4BB

New Albany (2-3): Ryan Robison 2-3, Steven Thom HR; Cody Medley 2B, 3RBI; Dylan Clark 2B.

Charlestown (0-4): Thomas Hardin 2-4, Alec Sipes 2B

