ORLANDO, Fla. – The Denmark baseball team scored eight runs in the sixth inning for a 11-4 lead, only to allow eight in the seventh, falling to Windermere 12-11 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Marcus Warden had two hits and drove in two runners in the inning for the Vikings (0-2), while Blake Derricks finished the game going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Denmark starter Cole Paplham threw three innnings, allowing four runs on five hits, while striking out four to get a no decision.