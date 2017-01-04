Big first half helps Fort Dodge over Urbandale

URBANDALE, Ia. — Tom Daniel walked up into the bleachers on Tuesday night to thank the Fort Dodge contingent for making the near 100-mile trek to watch his team. It was a small crowd inside the Urbandale gym, but those who drove south were treated to an excellent basketball performance.

“I’m proud of the effort,” Daniel said afterward. “Getting a road win in this conference is never easy. We’ve certainly been on the wrong end of a few of them, so we aren’t taking this for granted.”

The Fort Dodge boys’ basketball team beat Urbandale 55-39 on Tuesday night to reach 5-2 on the season. The loss was the J-Hawks’ fourth in six games, dropping them to 4-4 overall.

This game was largely decided in the first half, when the Dodgers were hitting shots and Urbandale simply was not. Fort Dodge raced out to a 32-10 halftime lead, a run keyed by junior guard Clayton Solomon’s 13 points. He would finish with 19, tying his season high.

“They did a good job of mixing up their defenses,” Urbandale coach Jon Schmitz said. “They went man-to-man, and we were getting shots early, but just couldn’t convert. Then they did that 1-3-1, and we knew they were going to do it, but it got us sideways a little bit.”

It didn’t help, either, that Grant Garwood and Trevor Miller, Urbandale’s leading scorers entering Tuesday night, struggled with fouls in the first half. As a team, the J-Hawks had more fouls at halftime (nine) than they did field goals (three), a trend that persisted through the final buzzer (21 fouls to 15 field goals).

Garwood and Miller ended up combining for 22 points — 11 apiece before they both fouled out — but didn’t get much help elsewhere, as the rest of the team put up just 17.

The J-Hawks opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run and finished the frame within 12 points. Another strong run, Schmitz figured, and the final few minutes could get interesting.

But Fort Dodge outscored Urbandale 19-15 in the fourth quarter. The J-Hawks opted to foul rather than defend down the stretch, and the Dodgers made them pay, sinking 19 of 32 total free throws.

Behind Solomon Clayton, Malcolm Clayton added another 10 points and Trey Mosley scored eight behind a pair of triples. Edker Foy and Joe Artis combined to score 11 off the bench. It was a nice showing after the holiday break, Daniel said, one his team can improve on moving forward.

“Coming out of break, you always wonder where you’re at,” he added. “But I think our defense carried us tonight. We got enough stops even when they made their run in the second half … we have a lot of work to do to stay on par with the top teams in this conference.”

Fort Dodge (55) – Jackson 2, Read 3, S. Clayton 19, M. Clayton 10, Mosley 8, Naylor 2, Foy 6, Artis 5. Also played – Bowser, Gehlhausen, Chavez. Total: 16, 19-32.

Urbandale (39) – T. Miller 11, Garwood 11, Milewsky 8, Friedrichsen 2, DeKruyf 5, Drake 2. Also played – C. Miller, Witke. Total: 15, 6-9.

Fort Dodge 13 19 4 19 – 55

Urbandale 5 5 14 15 – 39

3-point field goals – Fort Dodge 4 (Mosely 2, S. Clayton 1, Foy 1); Urbandale 3 (T. Miller 2, DeKruyf 1). Fouls – Fort Dodge 13, Urbandale 21. Fouled out – T. Miller, Garwood. Technical fouls – none.

GIRLS: Fort Dodge 46, Urbandale 30

The Fort Dodge girls’ basketball team used a big second-quarter run to beat Urbandale. The victory snaps a two-game losing streak for the Dodgers (5-3), while the loss is the J-Hawks’ fifth in their last seven games, dropping them to 4-6.

After taking a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, Fort Dodge cracked open a 15-1 run in the second quarter to take a commanding halftime lead. Much like the boys’ game, it proved to be too much of a deficit, as the J-Hawks battled but couldn’t mount a serious comeback late.

Shariah Smith led the Dodgers with 11 points, while Shareece Smith added another 10. Mylea Cole and Sierra Herzberg led Urbandale with eight points each. Cole and Herzberg combined to sink four 3-pointers.

Fort Dodge (46) – Shariah Smith 11, Shareece Smith 10, Murman 3, Harvey 7, Crooks 9, Lessmeier 6. Also played – Beisch, Van Zyl, Sherman, Gollob, Camamo. Total: 14, 13-19.

Urbandale (30) – Pryor 4, Cole 8, Putz 3, Dannenfeldt 6, Herzberg 8, Heller 1. Also played – Van Thournout, Vander Hart, Sawyer, Hickman. Total: 10, 4-12.

Fort Dodge 9 15 11 11 – 46

Urbandale 5 1 10 14 – 30

3-point field goals – Fort Dodge 2 (Shareece Smith, Crooks), Urbandale 6 (Cole 2, Herzberg 2, Pryor 1, Putz 1). Fouls – Fort Dodge 12, Urbandale 17. Fouled out – none. Technical fouls – none.