Big first quarter helps Riders to Henlopen girls title

LEWES – The last time the Caesar Rodney girls basketball team came to Cape Henlopen, things didn’t go very well.

The Riders were determined to erase that bad memory, and they did it easily with a 75-38 victory over Laurel in the Henlopen Conference championship game on Friday night.

CR (20-1), the Henlopen North champion, lost 54-42 at Cape on Jan. 27 for its only setback of the season. The Riders had a much better experience this time, jumping out to a 29-7 lead after one quarter against the South champion Bulldogs (17-4).

“We said we wanted to come out strong, not come out with our heads not up,” CR junior Alexis Reid said. “Coach Vic told us we’re coming back to the scene of the crime, because this was where we had our only loss of the season. So to come out and play like we just did and win like we just did, it feels good.”

The Riders scored the first seven points, with Kylie Kornegay-Lucas sandwiching an offensive rebound and steal and layup around Reid’s 3-pointer.

CR really got it going two minutes later, ripping off 12 straight points. Kornegay-Lucas drove for a layup, Reid hit a free throw, Brionna Brooks bombed a 3-pointer and banked in a layup, and Reid dropped a 12-footer and two free throws for a 22-4 lead.

Mount Pleasant, Ursuline top seeds in DIAA basketball

“That kind of set the tone for us,” Riders coach Bill Victory said. “If we don’t get off to a good start, then we kind of wet the bed and it goes sideways real quick. … We got off to a good start, and I was happy about that.”

CR also did an admirable job defensively against Laurel guard Logan Handy. The sophomore finished with 28 points, but hit only 11 of 33 shots from the field.

“Our shots were definitely falling early in the game,” Reid said. “… We played really good defense. We knew [Handy] was going to be the one that was going to take all the shots, so we just tried our best to guard her.”

The Riders’ full-court press gave the Bulldogs fits, pushing the pace and creating multiple turnovers that led to instant offense. Kornegay-Lucas drove for two layups and Brooks scored another in close to make it 42-22 at the half.

“We just stayed real intense, and just recognized what had to be done,” Victory said. “We knew eventually, they were going to have to play at our pace. We knew one of them could, but we didn’t think a group of them could.”

All 13 Riders saw action, with Kornegay-Lucas leading the way with 26 points on 12-of-20 shooting. Reid added 15 and Brooks scored 14 for CR, which earned the No. 2 seed in the Delaware Girls Basketball Tournament when the pairings were announced earlier Friday. The Riders will play host to the Dover-Howard winner in a second-round game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.