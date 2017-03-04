Big shot by Mericle boosts Rockets

NEENAH – It wasn’t a miracle shot that kept Neenah’s season alive Friday night.

It was a Mericle shot.

Senior guard Josh Mericle drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation and the Rockets maintained the momentum in overtime to escape with a wild 56-52 win over conference foe Appleton East in a WIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball regional semifinal thriller at Ron Einerson Fieldhouse.

The Rockets (15-8) will host Marshfield today at 7 p.m. in a regional final. Neenah is a No. 4 seed and the Tigers are a fifth seed.

The Rockets, a fourth-place finisher in the Fox Valley Association, rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit with eight minutes left to pull off the dramatic comeback win.

“We’ve been there before,” said Neenah coach Lee Rabas. “We’ve dug ourselves some holes a couple times this year and have been able to come back. We’d prefer that it not get to that, but we’re going to take it and move on. The goal of a four-team tournament is to go 2-0 and you can’t go 2-0 without going 1-0.”

The Patriots, a No. 13 seed, led 48-45 with 15.8 seconds left following a pair of clutch free throws by Matt Polfuss.

Neenah and Mericle weren’t ready to call it a season. Following a Rockets timeout, Mericle worked himself free on the wing and with the clock ticking down, he drained one of the biggest shots of his life.

Mericle wasn’t the first option on the play. Jordan Mascal was.

“Feels just great,” said Mericle. “I set a screen for Jordan. The play was designed for him to come out and hit it. But my guy went to help on him and I came out to the left wing and was open. Luckily, Joe (Jung) found me and I just knocked it down.”

Mericle was wide open when he launched the shot.

“We had a defensive breakdown on the play,” said Appleton East coach John Mielke. “They ran a screen and we had a kid who got caught helping that never should have helped. Then you go into overtime and they have all the momentum and it’s just tough to turn it around.”

Mericle, who finished with 12 points, had been struggling with his perimeter shooting in recent weeks, and spent extra time after practice earlier this week working on his shot.

“He had been in a little slump a couple weeks ago, but he’s kind of worked his way out of it,” said Rabas. “On Monday or Tuesday this week, he was here for about 25 minutes after practice just shooting and shooting with coach (Todd) Mueske. He’s been battling a cold, so every once in awhile he’d stop and cough out a lung and then he’d get right back to shooting.

“It’s a story I will replicate over and over to our younger kids during the summer. How all that work Josh put in after practice that one night paid off. You do it so you can excel when you get that opportunity.”

Mascal opened overtime with an inside basket and senior guard Joe Jung scored four of his 24 points to finish off the Patriots, who managed just four points and a single field goal in the extra period.

Jung triggered Neenah’s inspired comeback by scoring 18 points in the second half. He consistently made plays off the dribble and got to the rim.

‘In the second half, we kind of put the ball in Joe’s hands and let him be a good player,” said Rabas. “Sometimes the best way to coach is to get out of a good player’s way and let him play.

“I thought Appleton East played phenomenal. They were locked in defensively and locked in with what they wanted to do on offense. And Kaden Clark was fantastic.”

Clark, a sophomore, led East with 18 points, while senior Nathan Brice added 16. The Patriots led 26-17 at the half and outplayed the Rockets the first 28 minutes.

“It’s as tough a loss as I’ve had to go through,” said Mielke. “You’ve got to give them credit. Jung was tough. We couldn’t keep him out of the lane. He made a lot of plays.

“I give our kids a ton of credit to come into their place and play as well as they did for as long as they did. On the other hand, Neenah showed why they’re the team they are. They showed a lot of resiliency.”

The Patriots closed the season at 6-17, playing far better basketball than their record indicates.

“The tough part is sitting in the locker room knowing that the season has come to an end,” Mielke said. “There were a lot of tears, but sometimes when you care about something, you are going to have a lot of emotion when it comes to an end.

“Our kids showed they really cared, both in the way they played on the court and the way they felt after the game. You could tell that not only the game, but the season and all the hard work they put in meant something to them. We wish Neenah well as they move on.”

Appleton East… …26 22 4 — 52 Neenah… …17 31 8 — 56

Appleton East: Brice 16, Nowak 9, Polfuss 6, Kotarek 3, Clark 18. Totals 17 13-20 52. Three-pointers: Brice 2, Nowak 2, Clark. Fouls: 22.

Neenah: Mericle 12, Jung 24, Pavletich 2, Morrow 4, Mascal 9, Sims 2, Bartman 3. Totals 19 16-21 56. Three-pointers: Mericle, Mascal. Fouls: 22.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg

