Biggest impact football players from Arizona in past 10 recruiting classes

Arizona State and Arizona believe they got a good pull from the state in this year’s recruiting crop. ASU signed nine in-state players, the most since Todd Graham has been there. UA picked up five from the state.

It will take a few years to see how they blossom, if they become major impact players and get to the NFL.

Over the past 10 years, there have been quite a few in-state players who have made it big.

Here is a list of my top 13 players in Arizona since the 2007 recruiting class:

No. 1 Christian Kirk, Scottsdale Saguaro, WR, Texas A&M, 2015

He gets the top nod because of how much of an impact he has been in such a short time. No Arizona kid in the past 10 years has made such a sudden college impact as Kirk. His first college game as a true freshman against Arizona State was memorable, returning a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and catching six passes for 106 yards and a score in a 38-17 win. He had 80 catches as a freshman and added 83 more this year. He made first-team All-SEC last season at three spots: Receiver, all-purpose and return specialist. He appears destined to a bright NFL future.

No. 2 Cameron Jordan, Chandler, DE, California, NFL, 2007

The son of former NFL tight end Steve Jordan, this Jordan carved his path on defense, getting after quarterbacks. He was part of a 2007 recruiting class that turned out to be one of the strongest in Arizona high school history. He made first-team All-Pac-10 his senior year at Cal, finishing his career with 34 tackles for losses and 16½ sacks, before becoming an impact player for the New Orleans Saints.

No. 3 Ka’Deem Carey, Oro Valley Canyon del Oro, RB, Arizona, NFL, 2011

The 2011 class turned out great out of the Tucson area. Carey fought through an injury-plagued senior season after rushing for more than 2,700 yards and 45 touchdowns and becoming azcentral sports’ Big Schools Player of the Year his junior season. In 2013, he ran for 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Wildcats and became the school’s all-time leading rusher. A running back for the Chicago Bears, he was a two-time All-American.

No. 4 Everson Griffen, Avondale Agua Fria, DL, USC, NFL, 2007

Griffen was a wrecking ball, even as a running back, in high school out of that rich 2007 class. He had 18 sacks in his USC career, but really blossomed with the Minnesota Vikings, becoming a Pro Bowler. He had three sacks in last week’s Pro Bowl.

No. 5 Prince Amukamara, Glendale Apollo, DB, Nebraska, NFL, 2007

Amukamara edged out Griffen as azcentral sports’ Big Schools Football Player of the Year in 2006. That’s how great of a class that was. It also included Cameron Jordan. Amukamara took flight at Nebraska as a lock-down cornerback. A tremendous athlete who helped Apollo win three consecutive state basketball titles, he played his first five NFL seasons with the New York Giants, before playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He has seven career NFL interceptions.

No. 6 Taylor Lewan, Scottsdale Chaparral, T, Michigan, NFL, 2009

He didn’t become a college prospect until he transferred from Cave Creek Cactus Shadows to Chaparral for his senior year and moved from the defensive to the offensive side of the ball. He destroyed it at tackle, and Michigan came calling. He turned a brilliant college career into becoming a first-round NFL draft pick and just played in his first Pro Bowl for the Tennessee Titans.

No. 7 Trent Murphy, Phoenix Brophy Prep, DE/OLB, Stanford, NFL, 2009

A second-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins, Murphy left a legacy at Stanford in his final two seasons, helping the Cardinal capture the Pac-12 title his senior year when he was first-team All-Pac-12 and was mentioned on All-American teams.

No. 8 Andrus Peat, Tempe Corona del Sol, OL, Stanford, NFL, 2012

He made All-American at Stanford by his junior season, then skipped his senior season for the NFL draft, becoming the 13th overall pick by the Saints.

No. 9 Blake Martinez, Oro Valley Canyon del Oro, LB, Stanford, NFL, 2011

Vastly under-recruited out of high school (he got no offers from either ASU and UA), Martinez built a great resume at Stanford, before this NFL season when he became the first player in Southern Arizona history to start in his first NFL game, playing middle linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

No. 10 Markus Wheaton, Chandler, WR, Oregon State, NFL, 2009

He played his first three high school seasons at Phoenix Mountain Pointe, before finishing at Chandler, where he also was one of the state’s great sprinters in track. He became Oregon State’s all-time record-holder with 227, including 91 his senior season. He had 53 catches in 2014 and 44 catches in 2015 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No. 11 Paul Perkins, Chandler, RB, UCLA, NFL, 2012

Incredibly versatile, he made defenders miss in high school and in college and now with the New York Giants in the NFL. He ran for 1,918 yards in his final two seasons at UCLA, where he ran for 14 touchdowns his senior year.

No. 12 Brett Hundley, Chandler, QB, UCLA, NFL, 2011

That 2011 class was special. It also included Chandler Hamilton offensive tackle Tyler Johnstone, who went on to an outstanding career at Oregon. Hundley finished his UCLA career with school records for career touchdown passes (75), total offense (11,713 yards) and completions (837). He is now Aaron Rodgers’ backup with the Packers.

No. 13 Mark Andrews, Scottsdale Desert Mountain, TE, Oklahoma, 2014

He never saw himself as a tight end in high school. He had a tight end’s body playing wide receiver for the Wolves, where he was azcentral sports’ POY his junior year. He has wasted no time establishing himself as one the country’s top college tight ends at Oklahoma. He had 31 catches for 489 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the Sooners as a redshirt sophomore.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

