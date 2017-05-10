Bill Belichick's foundation gives $10,000 to Worcester (Mass.) lacrosse program

The public high schools in Worcester, Mass. have pooled their interested players in a co-op lacrosse program to take part in the fastest growing prep sport in the state. While pooling human resources gave the program enough interest to form a team, it didn’t help bridge the financial needs that putting a lacrosse team on the field comes with.

That’s where legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick comes in. Belichick’s foundation, the eponymous Bill Belichick Foundation, donated $10,000 in the form of a grant to the Worcester co-op boys lacrosse team. The Worcester team applied for the grant, thanks to ingenuity from the team’s coach, Harry Jones, and a group of parents who put together the application.

“It was all about trying to get more kids interested even if they wouldn’t have had the funds to participate normally,” Jones told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “We do a pretty good job of that, but the grant was so welcome, and you couldn’t ask for a better supporter of lacrosse than Bill Belichick. It was just a really amazing thing that we were selected for it, and the funds have gone to really good use.”

Per the Telegram & Gazette, Jones’ program had to spend the entire $10,000 grant in a short period of time, leading to a giant splurge that included fold-up lacrosse goals, loaner sticks and a portable scoreboard, among other items.

The fact that a lacrosse team from Worcester received a grant from Belichick’s foundation is also appropriate for family reasons; Belichick’s daughter, former Wesleyan lacrosse player and assistant coach Amanda Belichick, is now the head women’s lacrosse coach at Holy Cross.