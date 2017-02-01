Bingham DT Jay Tufuele selects Southern Cal

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) defensive tackle Jay Tufele will go out of state to play his college football, saying Wednesday he would play at Southern Cal.

“I’m just going to say that the school I’ll be attending for the next four years is the University of Southern California,” Tufele said at a large signing announcement that included other athletes in other sports at the school. Tufele also thanked his family, coaches, administration and fellow students.

Back in December, Tufele, who is 6-3 and weights 297 pounds, narrowed his top five to BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Utah.

Tufele was the Salt Lake Tribune’s Player of the Year as a junior and helped the Miners win the state 5A championship, though he missed a good portion of the season after injuring a ligament in his foot during Nike’s The Opening.