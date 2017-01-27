Bishop Chatard hires new football coach

Bishop Chatard is keeping a familiar name on as its football coach.

The school officially announced Friday that Rob Doyle, a 12-year assistant at Chatard, would take over for Vince Lorenzano as football coach. Lorenzano retired from his coaching position in December after winning seven state championships in 14 seasons at Chatard.

Doyle was the freshman coach at Chatard and has worked with teams at multiple levels at the school. Doyle played football at Andrean High School and DePauw University and is a member of the Hall of Fame at both schools. He coached in the CYO program and has served as football coordinator and athletic director at St. Pius X Parish.

Doyle is also a partner in the Due Doyle Fanning & Alderfer law firm.

Lorenzano was 157-39 at Chatard and was also an assistant at the school before he was hired in 2003.

