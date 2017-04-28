Five key recruits to watch for Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman

LAS VEGAS – Now that three of Nevada’s biggest high school football names from the Class of 2018 – all from three-time Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman – have announced their verbal commitments, the focus shifts to a group of players who remain uncommitted along with some names who should be gaining attention.

With linebacker Palaie Gaoteote committing to USC in February, tight end Brevin Jordan announcing his commitment to Miami on April 16, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivering his commitment to UCLA last Sunday, it’s time to keep an eye on these players on the Gorman roster as the Gaels attempt to equal De La Salle’s mark with four consecutive Super 25 titles.

SHOO-INS

Kirby Bennett, RB – Transfer from Allen, Texas. Bruising running back who can explode once he gets into the secondary. Also, a threat out of the backfield with great hands for a running back. Ran for 808 yards on 127 carries with six rushing touchdowns last season for Allen (14-1), while also hauling in two receiving touchdowns. Currently sitting on 46 offers. Recently cut list to seven, but told USA Today this week he plans to switch up his final list with newer offers coming.

Jacob Isaia, OL – Very athletic for his position. Great footwork for his size. Projected to play center or guard in college, but everything a coach is looking for in a left tackle. Type of player who instills confidence in his quarterback, in protecting the blindside. Extremely hard worker. Currently has 17 offers on the table.

Jalen Nailor, WR – Aptly nicknamed “Speedy” because of his quickness. Great hands and great route runner. Not a lot of height, but can play in the slot or wideout, and can wreak havoc on deep patterns. Will play both ways, which gives him perspective and lay of the land on both sides of the ball. Incredible athleticism. Led the Gaels with 51 catches for 936 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Sitting on nine offers.

SLEEPERS

JoJuan Claiborne, S – Stuck behind All-American safety Bubba Bolden, this 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is aggressive and hard-hitting with a nose for the ball. Can play well in the box from a safety standpoint, and will have his chance to shine this fall when the Gaels face the likes of Dematha, Mater Dei and Miami Central.

Jimmy Telles, WR – Can go up and get anything. Developed fantastic chemistry with Thompson-Robinson, while opening eyes during the 7-man season this past winter. Tough-as-nails kid who is due for a breakout season, as he was another player stuck behind top talents such as Thompson-Robinson, Nailor and Tyjon Lindsey – all big-time recruits. Should complement Gorman’s passing game, which includes Nailor and Jordan.