No. 1 Bishop Gorman football coach faces domestic battery charge

Kenny Sanchez, coach of three-time Super 25 football champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), is facing a domestic battery charge and was arrested Tuesday on a warrant, according to court documents.

The news was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He was arraigned Thursday, according to court records, with a bench trial set for May 30.

Sanchez declined comment when reached by USA TODAY High School Sports. He referred questions to his lawyer, who was not immediately available.

According to the report, the incident happened on Christmas Day when Sanchez, 36, went to his former girlfriend’s home to pick up their son. According to the report, Sanchez was “very upset.”

“I went to say goodbye to my son in the driveway,” Brooke Jade Stewart wrote in a statement, according to the Review-Journal. “Kenny came behind me and pulled my hair out of my head, punched me in the eye. As I was going down, he punched me on the side of my face and put his hands around my neck. He held me on the ground and ran to his car and drove away.”

Sanchez was named the Gorman coach in January 2015, replacing his brother Tony, now the head coach at UNLV. Kenny Sanchez had been the defensive coordinator.

Sanchez led Bishop Gorman to back-to-back unbeaten seasons and Super 25 titles with a combined record of 30-0. The Gaels won their first Super 25 title under Tony Sanchez in 2015.

The program enters the 2017 season on a 54-game winning streak, second-longest active streak in the nation.