Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) dismisses transfer running back, starting cornerback

A highly anticipated transfer running back at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and a starting defensive back will not suit up for the two-time defending Super 25 champions, according to a report.

Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday that the team had dismissed Kirby Bennett, a transfer from Allen (Texas). Sanchez also dismissed junior cornerback Greg Oliver, among the Gaels’ best players in the secondary.

“I’ll keep it in-house, but he kicked himself off the team basically,” Sanchez told the Review-Journal, referring to Bennett.

The three-star running back Bennett currently has 46 scholarship offers, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

“I’m not sure where he’s going to school at this year. I think it’s going to be somewhere in town,” the coach said of Oliver, a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 in Nevada, per the 247 Sports Composite.

Bennett, a rising senior, rushed for 808 yards and six touchdowns on 127 carries for an Allen team that went 14-1 in 2016. Sanchez told the Review-Journal that junior Amod Cianelli had been penciled in as the starter at running back even before Bennett’s dismissal as the team tries to replace recent graduate Biaggio Ali Walsh, who will be a freshman at California in the fall.

Oliver, meanwhile, was the only returning starter in the Gaels’ secondary. Gorman lost Bubba Bolden (Southern California), Alex Perry (Arizona State) and Greg Francis (UNLV) to graduation.

The Gaels open the season at home Aug. 25 against DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), which finished last season ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings.

The dismissal of two potential star players is the latest news in a tumultuous offseason for Bishop Gorman. In May, Sanchez was found not guilty of a domestic violence charge that stemmed from a statement from his former girlfriend that was later recanted.

He was reinstated as coach soon thereafter.