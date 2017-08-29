Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) takes top spot in Super 25 Computer football rankings

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) has moved to the top of the Super 25 Computer rankings following its victory against DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) and a loss by preseason No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

Gorman, which beat DeMatha 35-23 on Friday, next faces Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). The Monarchs are ranked No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert rankings but No. 4 by the computer.

RELATED: Super 25 Computer rankings searchable by state

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) is No. 2 in the computer rankings.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), which beat Bosco 9-3 in overtime, jumped to No. 3, followed by Mater Dei and Centennial (Corona, Calif.).

MORE: Super 25 Expert rankings

IMG Academy faces Centennial this weekend at the Honor Bowl in San Diego.

St. John Bosco drops to No. 6 after its loss, but did not fall further because of strength of schedule points with Aquinas.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), which knocked off Hoover (Ala.) is No. 7, followed by Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), St. Ignatius (Cleveland) and Trinity (Louisville).

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), which started 2-0 and downed East (Salt Lake City), begins the second ten at No. 11. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) is No. 12, with Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) and Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Ill.) rounding out the Top 15.

Chandler (Ariz.), which lost to IMG, is No. 16, followed by Warren Central (Indianapolis), Saint Xavier (Cincinnati), Ben Davis (Indianapolis) and DeSoto (Texas).

The final five are Center Grove (Ind.), DeMatha, Cartersville (Ga.), La Salle (Cincinnati) and De La Salle (Concord, Calif.).