No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) ends three-time champion Bishop Gorman's 55-game win streak

Does high school football have a new king?

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), ranked No. 1 in the Super 25, beat three-time national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 35-21, on Friday night to snap the Gaels’ 55-game winning streak.

Gorman had not lost since Oct. 4, 2013 against Booker T. Washington (Miami) by a score of 28-12. Among those 55 victories were 18 against out-of-state opponents, including 12 from the state of California.

The win, however, is just a single victory with much more to play. Mater Dei still has to navigate the very difficult Trinity League and the Southern Section playoffs. That path includes a regular season meeting Oct. 13 at St. John Bosco. The Monarchs also have a game against Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) in two weeks.

Gorman hosts nationally ranked Miami Central and De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in the next two weeks before opening play against Nevada schools.

Bishop Gorman trailed 28-7 at the end of three quarters and seemed to be on the ropes, but the Gaels roared back. Amod Cianelli had a 4-yard run off the right side to cut the lead to 28-14 with 10:41 remaining and then Dorian Thompson-Robinson hooked up with Brevin Jordan on a 49-yard strike with 8:45 left.

But Mater Dei answered – and answered quickly – 77 yards in four plays an 1:32 to push the lead back to two touchdowns at 35-21 with 7:13 remaining. Shakobe Harper scored on a 20-yard run.

Harper’s run was set up by a long throw and great catch.

Harper was among the big keys for the Monarchs (2-0), who showed more of the run game than usual with Harper running for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

In what could be a QB rivalry at the college level, USC commit JT Daniels was 19-for-32 for 315 yards and two touchdowns for Mater Dei. UCLA commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 15-for-37 for 334 yards with two touchdowns but two costly interceptions for Gorman.

Of note, both USC coach Clay Helton and UCLA coach Jim Mora were at the game.

Mater Dei had opened up a 28-7 lead on a 42-yard interception return by Monarchs sophomore Darion Green. That followed a 26-yard TD by Cal commit Nikko Remigo from Daniels to cap a three-play, 80-yard drive.

Remigo also had a 20-yard TD catch from Daniels that gave Mater Dei a 14-0 lead with 4:06 left in the second quarter. Gorman answered with an 82-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson to Cedric Tillman to cut the lead to 14-7.