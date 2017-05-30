Bishop Gorman (Nev.) head football coach Kenny Sanchez found not guilty of domestic violence

Kenny Sanchez leaves court after being found not guilty of domestic violence. @BishopGormanHS coach has been accused by his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jBWQI5vZu6 — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) May 30, 2017

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) head football coach Kenny Sanchez has been cleared of a domestic violence charge that stemmed from a false statement from his former girlfriend.

As KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported, Sanchez was found not guilty during a bench trial that lasted under an hour.

“It is a relief,” Sanchez told USA TODAY. “I am going to try and put it behind me. The prosecutor did a disservice to the justice system and the taxpayers by continuing to take this to trial after the lead witness recanted her story.”

Sanchez stood accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend Brooke Stewart on Christmas morning when he had been picking up their son as part of a new custody agreement. Stewart told police that Sanchez came to her house, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face.

In April, Sanchez was arrested for failing to show up to a February court date.

Earlier this month, though, Stewart said in an affidavit that the claim was fabricated and that he didn’t hit her. Despite the admission, prosecutors pressed on with the trial.

In court, per KVVU, Stewart tearfully testified before Judge Amy Chelini’s court about the reasoning of the fabrication.

Sanchez, whose football team went undefeated in the past two seasons and finished atop USA Today’s 2016 Super 25 rankings, was suspended pending the outcome of the case.

Sanchez said it has been strange not being on the football field.

“As a player and a coach, I’ve never missed a practice until this year,” Sanchez said. “It’s definitely been strange and not working these past two months has been strange. We have a great football staff that did a incredible job with running our system. Our kids are very resilient. The train keeps on moving so you have to get working regardless of the situation. The game is going to be played regardless.”

In a statement, officials at Bishop Gorman said that “now that the legal process has reached its conclusion, they will review the findings as part of their internal review.”