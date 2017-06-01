Bishop Gorman (Nev.) lifts suspension of football coach Kenny Sanchez

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) has reinstated football coach Kenny Sanchez after his suspension in April stemming from a domestic abuse charge, the school announced Thursday.

Sanchez was found not guilty of the charge in court Tuesday. In a release obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the school said Sanchez had been “falsely accused.”

“As a result of our meetings, and our internal review, BGHS has lifted the suspension of Mr. Sanchez and he will resume his responsibilities as a Dean of Students and head football coach at Bishop Gorman,” school president John Kilduff wrote in the release, according to the Review-Journal.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the school told the Review-Journal there will be no further action taken against Sanchez as it considers the matter closed.

The 36-year-old Sanchez was suspended April 7 after he was arrested that week on a warrant after he hadn’t shown up for a February court date. Sanchez was accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend Brooke Stewart on Christmas morning when was picking up their son as part of a new custody agreement. According to Stewart’s report to police at the time, Sanchez came to her house, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face.

Earlier this month, though, Stewart said in an affidavit that the claim was fabricated and that he didn’t hit her. Despite the admission, prosecutors went forward with the trial.

“It is a relief,” Sanchez told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. “I am going to try and put it behind me. The prosecutor did a disservice to the justice system and the taxpayers by continuing to take this to trial after the lead witness recanted her story.”

In court Tuesday, per the Review-Journal, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini said she believed Sanchez was falsely accused by Stewart. Chelini also said she was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Sanchez committed a crime.

“I don’t see any evidence whatsoever of a punch in the face, not even a slap,” the judge said Tuesday, per the Review-Journal. “This, in my opinion, goes right to ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.’ She was pissed, and she made you pay.”

Sanchez, whose football team went undefeated (30-0 overall) in the last two seasons and finished atop Super 25 rankings both times, now returns to the team after nearly two months away. Gorman won the Super 25 title under Tony Sanchez, Kenny’s brother, in 2014 and will attempt to join De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) as teams to four-peat.

Sanchez was the defensive coordinator from 2009-14. Since he arrived at the school, the Gaels have gone 115-5, winning eight state titles and those three Super 25 titles.

The Gaels are currently on a 54-game winning streak that began in 2013 under Tony Sanchez, now the head football coach at UNLV.