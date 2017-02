Dorian Thompson, a four-star dual-threat QB from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), announced Monday the 12 schools he’s considering for his college career.

Recruitment isn't fully shutdown but is getting pretty close. One of these schools will have my word soon … God bless. pic.twitter.com/M6Wdlaugae — DTR. (@DoriansTweets) February 28, 2017

As Robinson says, he’s even included schools that haven’t offered him (yet).

Thompson-Robinson has spent his career, to this point, playing behind star QB Tate Martell, who has since moved on to Ohio State.