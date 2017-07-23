Bishop Gorman receiver Jalen 'Speedy' Nailor commits to Arizona State

Jalen Nailor, a speedy receiver from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), committed to Arizona State on Saturday. He is the ninth known commitment in coach Todd Graham’s 2018 recruiting class.

This week, NevadaPreps.com ranked Nailor (5-11, 170 pounds) as the No. 2 receiver/pass catcher in Southern Nevada. Scout.com lists him as the No. 26 receiver in the West.

Nicknamed “Speedy,” Nailor last season had 52 catches for 929 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

A three-star prospect, Nailor had reported scholarship offers from Colorado, Arizona. Michigan State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin, Washington State and others.

Nailor is the first receiver to commit to ASU’s 2018 class. With his commitment, Scout.com ranks ASU’s class 39th nationally. Rivals has the Sun Devils 68th.