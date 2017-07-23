Bishop Gorman receiver Jalen 'Speedy' Nailor commits to Arizona State

By: Doug Haller, AZCentral | July 23, 2017
Jalen Nailor, a speedy receiver from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), committed to Arizona State on Saturday. He is the ninth known commitment in coach Todd Graham’s 2018 recruiting class.
100% Committed to Arizona State University!!! 🔱⬆️ #ForksUp #GoSunDevils pic.twitter.com/B47HTIScPZ
— Jalen Rasheed Nailor (@SpeedyNailor) July 22, 2017
Nicknamed “Speedy,” Nailor last season had 52 catches for 929 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
A three-star prospect, Nailor had reported scholarship offers from Colorado, Arizona. Michigan State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin, Washington State and others.
Nailor is the first receiver to commit to ASU’s 2018 class. With his commitment, Scout.com ranks ASU’s class 39th nationally. Rivals has the Sun Devils 68th.
Arizona State football, arizona state football recruiting, Bishop Gorman, Bishop Gorman football, football recruiting, Jalen Nailor, News